BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.85. 300,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 385,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

