BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 954,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.