Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bolloré stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,012. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

