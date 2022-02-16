BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 2,769,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 416,846 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

