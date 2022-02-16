BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,200 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the January 15th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,063,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is 0.54. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.
About BrainChip
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainChip (BRCHF)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.