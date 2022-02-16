BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,200 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the January 15th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,063,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is 0.54. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.