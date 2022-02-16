Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Braze alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Braze stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35. Braze has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.