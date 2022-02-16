Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

