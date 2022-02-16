Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 16,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.