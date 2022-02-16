Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.17. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of FVRR traded down $10.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

