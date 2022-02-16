Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

