Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

