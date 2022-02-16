Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

