Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

