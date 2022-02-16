Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

