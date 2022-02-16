Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.
TTCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 54,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
