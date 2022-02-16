Brokerages Set Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) PT at $22.33

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

