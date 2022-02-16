Brokerages Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target at $32.44

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,562. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

