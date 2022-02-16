Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.