Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,206. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 1,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,635,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.