Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $23.50

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,000 shares of company stock worth $9,938,660.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

