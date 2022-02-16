Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.78. The stock has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.98%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.