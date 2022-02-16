Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

