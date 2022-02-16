Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.80) to GBX 2,400 ($32.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

