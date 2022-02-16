Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,882.67

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.67 ($25.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($27.01). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,979 ($26.78), with a volume of 716,583 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,040 ($27.60) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.74) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.46).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,829.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($450.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.