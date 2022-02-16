Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.47 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.14). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,388,112 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

