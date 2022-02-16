Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.84.
In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.