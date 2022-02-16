Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

