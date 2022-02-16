Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.66). 43,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 157,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.64).

The stock has a market cap of £107.19 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.69), for a total value of £818,276.25 ($1,107,275.03).

Calnex Solutions Company Profile (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

