Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Canada Goose stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Canada Goose by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

