Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $15.97. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 33,787 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $159,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

