Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $335.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.70. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

