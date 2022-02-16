Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.