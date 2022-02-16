CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Up 68.5% in January

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $14,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000.

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. CENAQ Energy has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

