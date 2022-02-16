Chimerix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 598 put options.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

