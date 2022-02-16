Chimerix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 598 put options.
Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
