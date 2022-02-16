China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.