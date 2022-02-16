Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $215.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

CB traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

