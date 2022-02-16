Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. 1,535,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,056. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.