Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHUY opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chuy’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chuy’s by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.