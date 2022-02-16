CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $146.90 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

