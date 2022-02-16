Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.
NYSE CIEN opened at $68.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ciena by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
