Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

NYSE CIEN opened at $68.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ciena by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

