Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TSE CGX opened at C$13.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$10.93 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$861.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

