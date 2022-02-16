Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,245,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cisco Systems stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

