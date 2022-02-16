Citigroup Inc. Buys 28,986 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAN stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

