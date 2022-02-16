Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

