Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTM. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

