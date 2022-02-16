Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,403 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 86.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

