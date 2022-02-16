Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
CIA stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
