Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

