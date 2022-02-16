Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.