Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

