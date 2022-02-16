Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 42,505 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

