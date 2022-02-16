Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 42,505 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
