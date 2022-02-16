CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. CommScope has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,650 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 675,866 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.