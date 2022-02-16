Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €163.00 ($185.23).

Shares of ML opened at €139.70 ($158.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

